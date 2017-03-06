Marseille offers glimpse of attacking potential in 4-1 rout

PARIS (AP) " Marseille offered a glimpse of its attacking potential with a resounding 4-1 win away to last-place Lorient on Sunday, with new recruits Dimitri Payet and Morgan Sanson among the scorers.

All four of Marseille's goals were scored inside the first hour, with center half Jorge Rolando and winger Florian Thauvin grabbing the others.

Payet, Marseille's star recruit when he joined for nearly 30 million euros (nearly $32 million) from Premier League side West Ham in January, made it two in two games with a fine finish.

Following a corner, he latched onto a pass and " with his back to goal on the right " turned and arrowed a dipping shot into the opposite corner to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute.

Marseille's new owner, the American businessman Frank McCourt, pledged to make the team successful again when he took over in October and labeled his four-year plan the "Champions Project."

A lot rests on Payet, who is starting to find his best form now that he is approaching full fitness. He did not play during the end of his spell with West Ham after he was dropped because he was forcing a move to Marseille.

On this evidence, Marseille looks like having a promising forward line next season " especially if it recruits a top-class center forward.

Payet, Sanson and Thauvin and fellow winger Remy Cabella are all roaming, mobile players and they combined well with their slick movement " albeit against weak opposition.

Thauvin, who joined Marseille after an unhappy spell in the Premier League for Newcastle last season, scored another spectacular goal, his eighth of the season.

Sanson made a strong break from midfield and back heeled the ball to Thauvin, who smacked a powerful shot into the top right corner from the edge of the area in the 53rd minute.

Continued below.

Related Content Wigan becomes first 4-time rugby league world club champion World Club Challenge Rugby League Winners Messi's 90th minute penalty give Barcelona win over Leganes

Three minutes later, Cabella played Thauvin through down the right and his cross found Sanson at the far post for 4-0.

Striker Benjamin Moukandjo pulled a goal back for the home side, which faces defending champion Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

For all of Marseille's attacking promise, however, recent matches have highlighted the need to sort out the defense.

Marseille has lost 4-1 to Monaco and 5-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain since the turn of the year. In midweek, Marseille also lost 4-3 at home to Monaco in the French Cup, ending the club's last hope of a trophy and making it more difficult to qualify for next season's Europa League.

The win moved Marseille above Saint-Etienne and into sixth place, one point behind Bordeaux and five behind fourth-place Lyon, which has a game in hand.

Later Sunday, league leader Monaco was at home to Nantes and improving Toulouse hosted Lille.