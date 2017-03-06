6:50am Mon 6 March
Freiburg condemns Frankfurt to 4th straight Bundesliga loss

BERLIN (AP) " Eintracht Frankfurt's hopes of European football took a knock Sunday in a 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg, the club's fourth straight Bundesliga loss.

Two goals from Florian Niederlechner propelled Freiburg eighth and left Frankfurt, previously third, vulnerable in sixth place with 11 games remaining.

Branimir Hrgota fired the home side into an early lead, but Niederlechner rounded the goalkeeper to equalize.

Ante Rebbe thought he'd put Frankfurt ahead again. However, the goal was ruled out with Mijat Gacinovic adjudged to have impeded goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

Frankfurt was to rue the decision when Niederlechner scored again before the hour-mark thanks to brilliant interplay between Vincenzo Grifo and Mike Frantz. TV replays suggested he was offside for Grifo's through ball.

Hertha Berlin was hosting Hamburger SV in the late game.

