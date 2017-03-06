3:06am Mon 6 March
Deportivo beats Sporting 1-0, escapes relegation zone

MADRID (AP) " Deportivo La Coruna defeated Sporting Gijon 1-0 in a game between relegation-threatened teams in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Pedro Mosquera scored the winner with a header just before halftime, helping Deportivo snap an eight-game winless streak and open a four-point gap to the first team in the relegation zone, Granada.

Sporting, winless in four games, dropped to second-to-last in the standings, two points behind Granada.

It was the first win for new Deportivo coach Pepe Mel, who had made his debut in the team's 1-1 home draw against Atletico Madrid last week.

Atletico hosts Valencia later Sunday looking to halt a two-game winless streak and regain fourth place.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona has a one-point lead over Real Madrid. Both teams won on Saturday.

