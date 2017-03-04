Argentina coach Bauza names squad for World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Argentina coach Eduardo Bauza has named his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, where his struggling team desperately needs to take maximum points.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is joined up front by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero; Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus, and Sao Paulo's Lucas Pratto.

Argentina, runner-up to Germany three years ago, is under increasing pressure as it tries to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Bauza's team has 19 points, leaving it eight behind group leader Brazil in South American qualifying. Uruguay is second with 23 points followed by Ecuador and Chile.

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres) Sergio Romero (Manchester United).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Julio Buffarini (Sao Paulo), Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo), Emmanuel Ms (Trabzonspor), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Ever Banega (Inter Milan), Enzo Perez (Valencia), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid), Marcos Acuna (Racing).

Forwards: Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuin (Juventus), Lucas Pratto (Sao Paulo).