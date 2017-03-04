Germany vs Turkey for Euro 2024 as Nordic nations drop plans

LONDON (AP) " The contest to host the 2024 European Championship is set to be between Germany and Turkey after the Nordic nations decided against a joint bid.

The deadline for countries to formally declare an interest in bidding is Friday.

The host will be decided by UEFA's executive committee in September 2018.

The Nordic group of soccer federations from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden was exploring a bid. But Swedish federation president Karl-Erik Nilsson told The Associated Press on Friday that the plan has been dropped, saying "we realized we don't have enough stadiums to apply for Euro 2024."

Germany and Turkey are the only nations to announce bids.

Turkey is mounting its fourth effort to host the European Championship, but Germany is seen as the favorite.