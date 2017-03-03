11:45pm Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Torres released from hospital day after scary head clash

MADRID (AP) " Atletico Madrid says Fernando Torres has been released from the hospital following a scary head-to-head clash which left him unconscious.

Atletico says a CAT scan did not reveal any damage to his head or neck.

Doctors have ordered the 32-year-old former Spain striker to wait 48 hours before practicing or playing again.

Torres collapsed and lost consciousness after knocking heads with Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute of Thursday's 1-1 draw in La Coruna.

He was assisted for several minutes by doctors before being taken off on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Mar 2017 00:21:19 Processing Time: 41ms