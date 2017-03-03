J-League club Vissel Kobe signs German striker Podolski

TOKYO (AP) " Japanese club Vissel Kobe says it has signed German striker Lukas Podolski from Turkish club Galatasaray to a multiyear contract.

In a statement posted on the team's official website, club president Hiroshi Mikitani says "we have high expectations that Podolski can help Vissel Kobe win the championship."

Vissel is discussing with Galatasaray the timing of the 31-year-old German's move to Kobe.

On his Instagram account, Podolski says "I can confirm that at the end of this season I will join Vissel Kobe from the J-League in Japan."

Podolski, who has played in three consecutive World Cups, has scored 48 goals for Germany.

He is the biggest name to arrive in the J-League since Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan, who played for Cerezo Osaka from 2014-15.