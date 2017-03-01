Aguero's pair steers Man City into FA Cup quarters

Sergio Aguero scored twice, as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay.

City, third in the English Premier League table, fell behind after seven minutes, when Harry Bunn drilled an effort beneath keeper Claudio Bravo, but that served only to stir the hosts into action.

Leroy Sane drew them level, before a penalty from Aguero and a tap-in from Pablo Zabaleta gave them a 3-1 advantage at the break, with their first three goals coming in a devastating eight-minute spell.

Aguero grabbed a fourth in the second half and Kelechi Iheanacho completed the rout in stoppage time, as City secured an away tie against Premier League Middlesbrough in the last eight.

Australian Aaron Mooy's dream of an extended FA Cup run was dashed, with Huddersfield's loss. He is on loan from City, so had to sit out the clash at City of Manchester Stadium.

- NZ Herald