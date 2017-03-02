'Gladbach beats Hamburg 2-1 to reach German Cup semifinals

BERLIN (AP) " Two penalties were enough for Borussia Moenchengladbach to beat Hamburger SV 2-1 away and reach the semifinals of the German Cup on Wednesday.

The recently prolific Lars Stindl broke the deadlock from the spot minutes after the restart, awarded when Mergim Mavraj brought Patrick Herrmann down.

It was Stindl's eighth goal in six games across all competitions.

Raffael made it 2-0 with another minutes later, this time after Matthias Ostrzolek fouled Jonas Hofmann.

American forward Bobby Wood grabbed Hamburg's consolation goal with a fine finish inside the far corner in injury time.

Wood had earlier gone closest for Hamburg when he was denied by a good save from Yann Sommer, before 'Gladbach emerged with purpose from the break.

Bayern Munich was hosting Schalke in the last quarterfinal later.