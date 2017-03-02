FIFA recognises 'obese' fans with special seating at Confederations Cup

Football's world body is recognising bigger bodies, with special tickets for "obese" fans at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia.

The All Whites will represent Oceania in the tournament which also includes Germany, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Portugal and Cameroon.

The special tickets will come at the standard price, but allow the oversized supporter a more comfortable watch during the tournament in June and July.

FIFA announced seating for "disabled people, people with limited mobility and obese people".

There are four price categories with the prime seats going for $190.

- NZ Herald