8:18am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

FIFA recognises 'obese' fans with special seating at Confederations Cup

Having a ball...bigger fans get special recognition from FIFA. Photo / Photosport.
Having a ball...bigger fans get special recognition from FIFA. Photo / Photosport.

Football's world body is recognising bigger bodies, with special tickets for "obese" fans at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia.

The All Whites will represent Oceania in the tournament which also includes Germany, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Portugal and Cameroon.

The special tickets will come at the standard price, but allow the oversized supporter a more comfortable watch during the tournament in June and July.

FIFA announced seating for "disabled people, people with limited mobility and obese people".

There are four price categories with the prime seats going for $190.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Mar 2017 08:23:59 Processing Time: 19ms