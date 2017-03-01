Frankfurt progress in German Cup, Dortmund game called off

BERLIN (AP) " Eintracht Frankfurt edged second-division Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 at home to reach the German Cup semifinals while Borussia Dortmund's quarterfinal at third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte was called off due to heavy snowfall.

The German football Federation said Dortmund's game will take place "as soon as possible" with a new date to be announced on Wednesday.

"We ourselves were out on the pitch and agree with the decision. How could you play a football game here?" Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer said.

Danny Blum's early strike was enough for Frankfurt, which welcomed defender Marco Russ back in injury time to make his return after undergoing cancer treatment.

"I knew Arminia would throw everything forward so I needed a good header of the ball. That's why I brought Marco Russ on. An emotional evening for us all," Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac said.

It took until midway through the first half for Bielefeld to get into the game with the home side dominating possession.

Michael Hector missed the chance to head into an unguarded net for Frankfurt, 10 minutes before the break, and Frankfurt 'keeper Lukas Hradecky was by far the busier of the two after it, with his saves effectively securing his side's progress.

"Of course I'm happy to reach the semifinals, thanks too to an outstanding goalkeeping performance," Kovac said.

Russ ensured the game ended on a high note when he came on to a huge reception from the home fans.

"It was a very emotional moment for me," said Russ, who was hugged by his wife and daughter on the pitch after the game. "It was a long time, a hard time," the 31-year-old said of his 285-day absence.

Russ was diagnosed with testicular cancer after a tumor was found last May. Frankfurt extended his contract by two years while he was undergoing treatment.