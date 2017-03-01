3:54am Wed 1 March
AC Milan announces shareholders' meeting ahead of sale

MILAN (AP) " AC Milan has announced a shareholders' meeting for Friday to complete the sale of the club.

Closing the sale to a group of Chinese investors has been scheduled for Friday since a postponement was agreed at the end of last year by Silvio Berlusconi's holding company and Sino-Europe Sports.

The meeting is a formality as Berlusconi owns 99.93 percent of the club, which he purchased 30 years ago.

The deal with the Chinese group, which includes the participation of a Chinese state investment fund, values the club at 740 million euros (around $800 million), and requires the investors to spend 350 million euros over three years on improvements.

A press conference is expected on Saturday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

