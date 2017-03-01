Relegation-wary Deportivo La Coruna hires coach Pepe Mel

MADRID (AP) " Deportivo La Coruna has hired former Real Betis coach Pepe Mel to try to avoid relegation in the Spanish league.
Deportivo says Pepe Mel signed a contract to the end of the season.
He replaces Gaizka Garitano, who was fired after the 4-0 loss at newcomer Leganes on Saturday.
Pepe Mel hasn't been coaching since leaving Betis last year.
The 54-year-old former striker had a brief stint in the English Premier League with West Bromwich in 2014.
Deportivo has lost four games in a row and hasn't won in seven rounds. Its last victory was against last-placed Osasuna in December.
The league champion in 2000, Deportivo is only one spot above the relegation zone.
