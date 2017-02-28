US beats Mexico 1-0 in 2nd round of U20 World Cup qualifying

Erik Palmer-Brown scored on a 6-yard header off Brooks Lennon's corner kick in the 29th minute to lift the United States to a 1-0 victory over Mexico on Monday in the second round of qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup at Tibas, Costa Rica.

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, got the shutout.

The United States completes the second round on Friday against El Salvador, which plays Mexico on Wednesday. The top two teams in each second-round group of the North and Central American and Caribbean region qualify for the Under-20 World Cup, to be played in South Korea from May 20 to June 11.