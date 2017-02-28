Wolfsburg hires Andries Jonker to save it from relegation

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) " Wolfsburg has hired former assistant coach Andries Jonker as coach in a bid to save the team from relegation.

The struggling Bundesliga club says the 54-year-old Jonker, who was last working for Arsenal's youth team, has signed a deal to 2018 and will be presented Monday.

The Dutchman is Wolfsburg's third coach of the season after Valerien Ismael and predecessor Dieter Hecking were fired this season.

Wolfsburg, which won the Bundesliga title in 2009, is only two points above the relegation zone after 22 matches. Jonker has 12 league games to turn Wolfsburg's season around.