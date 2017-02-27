Goal-line technology may have ended PSV's Dutch title hopes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " After PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet made the save, he made a costly mistake.

Zoet saved a close-range header from Feyenoord defender Jan-Arie van der Heijden, but as he clutched the ball to his chest, a screen on referee Bas Nijhuis' wrist lit up.

Nijhuis looked down, saw the word "goal" flashing on the screen and awarded the Dutch league leaders the winning score in a 2-1 victory. Sunday's result took Feyenoord a step closer to its first league title since 1999 and likely ended two-time defending champion PSV's title aspirations.

PSV may not have been happy with the 82nd-minute decision, but Dutch soccer authorities testing technological help for referees were.

Dutch soccer association spokesman Bas Ticheler says "truth is the winner."