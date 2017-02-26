Panionios strikes in 1st minute to beat Olympiakos 1-0

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Panionios needed only 48 seconds to score the only goal in a game between the Greek league's top two teams.

Giorgos Masouras scored off a cross from Taxiarchis Fountas as Panionios beat host Olympiakos 1-0 Sunday.

Olympiakos had two shots hit the crossbar, once in each half, but could not break Panionios' solid defense. Fountas also had two good chances for Panionios.

It was the defending champion's first home league defeat since December 2014, a run which involved 35 wins and 2 draws. It was also its first back-to-back league defeats since March 2014. Olympiakos lost 1-0 to AEK in its previous league match.

Olympiakos has a seven-point lead over Panionios with eight rounds left.

Also Sunday, third-placed PAOK drew 1-1 at Iraklis, AEK Athens beat Larissa 3-0 and Levadiakos defeated Giannena 2-1.