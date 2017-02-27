7:37am Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Football: Manchester United win League Cup

United's Marcos Rojo celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on the ground, at the end of the English League Cup final. Photo / AP
United's Marcos Rojo celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on the ground, at the end of the English League Cup final. Photo / AP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic powered in a late header to win the League Cup for Manchester United today, sealing a 3-2 victory over Southampton after a two-goal lead was thrown away by Jose Mourinho's side.

It was the 35-year-old forward's second goal in the Wembley final after putting United ahead from a free kick, taking the Swede's tally to 26 goals in an incredible first season at United.

And it ensured Mourinho will become the first manager in United history to win a trophy in his first season, adding to his three League Cup triumphs with Chelsea.

United's fragile defense, though, nearly contrived to throw away the chance of glory.

Although Jesse Lingard extended United's lead in the 38th minute, Southampton fought back with goals either side of halftime from Manolo Gabbiadini. But as Southampton pushed for the victory, Ibrahimovic produced the bullet header in the 87th minute from Ander Herrera's cross.

-AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 27 Feb 2017 07:38:08 Processing Time: 31ms