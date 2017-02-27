Lasrs Stindl sets 'Gladbach on way to 2-0 win at Ingolstadt

BERLIN (AP) " Lars Stindl's questionable goal set Borussia Moenchengladbach on its way to a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Stindl scored on the hour-mark after a corner that he tried to head. The ball hit his chest and then his right arm before going in. Referee Christian Dingert allowed the goal to stand despite furious protests from the home side.

Josip Drmic went close for 'Gladbach 15 minutes later as more space became available but it was just one chance from few in a game lacking highlights.

Stindl, who scored a hat trick in 'Gladbach's come-from-behind 4-2 victory at Fiorentina in the Europa League on Thursday, was taken off with three minutes remaining, before Mahmoud Dahoud set up Andre Hahn to seal the win in injury time.