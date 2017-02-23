4:52pm Thu 23 February
Football Fern Ali Riley named on World XI shortlist

Football Fern Ali Riley. Photo / Getty
Football Fern Ali Riley has been named on the shortlist for the 2016 World XI by the sport's global players association.

Riley is one of 20 defenders among the nominees, which is voted on by more than 3000 players from 47 countries, and said she was speechless at the nomination.


She's played more than 100 games for the Football Ferns since her debut in 2007, playing in three World Cups and three Olympics.

Riley currently plays for FC Rosengard, the top Swedish women's team.

The World XI will be announced in two weeks, named on March 8th which is International Women's Day.

- Radio Sport

