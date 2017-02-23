Manchester City star Leroy Sane apologises for costing punter $50,000

Anyone who managed to witness Manchester City and Monaco's eight-goal epic at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester yesterday will agree that the round of 16 first leg fixture was one of the best Champions League clashes in recent times.

Anyone except for the extremely unlucky punter, who was just minutes away from bagging himself €34,000 ($50,000 NZD) during City's memorable 5-3 win over the Ligue 1 leaders.

German fan Mustafa Celik would have agreed with the viewpoint of the majority of onlookers, who view the game as one of the more entertaining Champions League matches, when English defender John Stones put City in the lead by 4-3 in the 77th minute.

At that point in the game, Celik would have had good reason to be entertained, as he had placed a correct score double bet on yesterday's two Champions League matches, and with Atletico Madrid winning 4-2 away to Bayer Leverkusen, he only needed Man City to hang on for a 4-3 win to pull off an unlikely win.

Had the score remained the same in Manchester, Celik would be €34,000 richer and praising Stones for completing City's emphatic comeback win.

Instead, he was left ruing Leroy Sane's 82nd minute goal, handing City a 5-3 lead and putting an end to Celik's miracle bet.

The German tweeted his compatriot after the match, posting a photo of his doomed bet slip with the caption: "You owe me €34,000."

After reading of Celik's misfortune, the 19-year-old winger apologised for his goal-scoring antics.

I read about it in the newspapers ... sorry for that poor guy #inSané pic.twitter.com/Kx6X87Gti3 — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 22, 2017

"I read about it in the newspapers. Sorry for that poor guy! #Insane."

The second leg of the fixture will take place at 8:45am on 16 March (NZT) at Stade Louis II in Monaco, with the home side having to overturn a two-goal deficit in order to qualify for the tournament's quarter-final stage.

- NZ Herald