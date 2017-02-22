Caen beats Nancy 1-0 to move out of relegation zone

CAEN, France (AP) " Forward Ronny Rodelin's fifth goal of the season helped Caen move out of the relegation zone after a 1-0 win against Nancy in the French league on Tuesday.
Rodelin finished confidently in the 24th minute, collecting a long throw in, skipping past Modou Diagne and placing the ball through the legs of Belarus goalkeeper Sergey Chernik.
Nancy's hopes of equalizing took a blow when 18-year-old defender Faitout Maouassa received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 78th for fouling Rodelin, whose free kick was saved by Chernik.
The win ended a run of three straight defeats without scoring for Normandy-based Caen, which moved up to 15th place.
But Nancy dropped into 18th spot after losing its fourth straight game without scoring.
