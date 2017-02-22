Hulk shoots Shanghai to win in Seoul in Asian Champs League

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " A long-range second-half strike by Hulk helped Shanghai SIPG beat FC Seoul 1-0 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

Hulk, who signed for over $50 million in June 2016, made the difference for the Chinese Super League team six minutes into the second half.

Six minutes later, Seoul was awarded a penalty after striker Dejan Damjanovic was fouled by Shanghai's He Guan, who was sent off. But Yan Junling saved Damjanovic's kick.

Urawa Reds beat Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 in Australia in the other Group F match. Four goals in the second half gave the 2007 champion a clear victory over the 2014 champ.

J-League champ Kashima Antlers defeated Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea 2-0, and the Brisbane Roar drew with Thailand titleholder Muangthong United 0-0 in Group E.