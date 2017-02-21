Football: Why sub keeper ate a pie mid-match v Arsenal

The most interesting thing that happened when Sutton United hosted Arsenal yesterday wasn't anything on the pitch.

No, Arsenal's 2-0 win to advance in the FA Cup was a pretty lacklustre affair.

Rather, the highlight of the entire match was the video below: Sutton's goalkeeper coach and back-up goalkeeper, Wayne Shaw, scurried off to the concession stands at halftime, bought a meat pie, and then ate it on the sideline during the second half - in the middle of an FA Cup fixture.

Maybe he was eating his feelings. Maybe he was getting an energy boost in case he needed to sub in.

It's not all that surprising. This is the team that had a coach vaping in the sideline during a match. But, in a plot twist, the fun quickly turned into a conspiracy as some incredulous fans wondered if the second-half snack was pre-planned:

Sutton, an underdog in this FA Cup, signed a deal with The Sun newspaper's betting outfit and a tweet earlier on Monday from Sun Bets seemed to foretell the meat pie feast on live TV.

Shaw told The Daily Mail: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on what is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie.

"I said I don't know, I have eaten nothing all day. So I might give it a go later on.

"As I say what is that, they had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

"I went and got it at half-time from the kitchen. I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato."

But Sutton manager Paul Doswell wasn't as pleased - and wasn't sure if there was a deal struck.

"The reality is I don't know but it wouldn't surprise me," he said. "I don't think it shows us in the best light."

After the match, they followed up with the announcement that the live pie-eating moment earned some betters a handsome payout.

Did Shaw know about anyone who had wagered?

"I think there were a few people. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans," Shaw said.

"It was just a bit of banter for them. It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back."

Pre-planned or not, Shaw certainly looked like he enjoyed his FA Cup pie. And the fact that he was willing to do that makes him the Man of the Match anyway.

