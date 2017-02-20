Malaga tops Las Palmas 2-1, ends 11-game winless La Liga run

MADRID (AP) " Malaga came from behind to beat Las Palmas 2-1 and halt an 11-game winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday.

The visitors opened the scoring with Mauricio Lemos at La Rosaleda Stadium, but Malaga rallied with goals by Pablo Fornals and Charles before halftime.

It was Malaga's first win since early November.

The result moved Malaga to 13th place, two points behind Las Palmas, which dropped a spot to 12th place with its third straight loss in the league.