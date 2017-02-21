Football manager tackles player, is sent off

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A Mexican football manger has been sent from the field after tackling an opposition player.

Club America boss Ricardo La Volpe walked onto the field of play during his side's clash against rivals Chivas.

With play stopped La Volpe cleanly tackled Chivas' defender Jesus Sanchez to make him aware the game had halted.

The 1978 World Cup winner, who is coaching at his 18th club, was then sent to the stands by the referee and faces a lengthy suspension.

Following the 1-0 defeat in the match known as the Clasico Nacional, La Volpe is once again under pressure to keep his job with Club America with the side 14th in the 18 team competition.

- NZ Herald