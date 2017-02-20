8:25am Mon 20 February
FA Cup QF: Lincoln to play Arsenal or 5th-tier rivals Sutton

LONDON (AP) " Lincoln will play away at fellow fifth-tier side Sutton or Premier League power Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Sutton hosts Arsenal on Monday looking to emulate Lincoln, which became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the cup's last eight by beating Premier League side Burnley on Saturday.

Sunday's quarterfinal draw also handed Jose Mourinho another trip back to Chelsea with Manchester United next month.

There will be a London derby between Tottenham and third-tier Millwall at White Hart Lane.

Middlesbrough will host the winner of the replay between Manchester City and second-tier Huddersfield, who drew on Saturday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

