'Gabigol' starts to pay off transfer in Inter win

ROME (AP) " Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa finally made his 30 million euro ($32 million) transfer start to pay off by scoring his first goal for Inter Milan in a 1-0 win at Bologna on Sunday.

Seven minutes after coming on, Barbosa tapped in a cross from Danilo D'Ambrosio in the 81st minute to secure fourth-placed Inter its ninth win in 10 Serie A matches.

Barbosa had been hailed as the next great Brazil striker when he signed a five-year deal after transferring from Santos in August. But he has struggled in his first six months at Inter.

"I'm happy for him. He had a bit of a tough time at the start. But now he's starting to click," Inter coach Stefano Pioli said.

Garbosa was preparing to offer his teammates and coaches a Brazilian dinner to celebrate his goal.

"The dinner is more than welcome," Pioli said.

With captain Mauro Icardi serving the second game of a two-match ban for dissent, Inter labored for long stretches.

Inter forward Rodrigo Palacio wasted a great chance directly in front of the goal 12 minutes in following a cross from Ivan Perisic.

But substitutions proved decisive and Inter has now scored 13 goals in the last 15 minutes of play this season " the most in Serie A.

"It's always a good sign for a coach when you have a squad that believes until the end," Pioli said. "We struggled between the lines and were slow maneuvering but we still worked hard. The team believed until the end and that perseverance paid off."

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf