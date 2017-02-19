Wanderers end Sydney FC's unbeaten run in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) " Western Sydney ended Sydney FC's 19-match unbeaten streak in the A-League 1-0 in a contentious local derby on Saturday.

Brendon Santalab's first-half goal crushed Sydney's hopes of an unbeaten season, which endured until the 20th of the regular season's 27 rounds.

Sydney's disappointment at missing out on that unprecedented achievement was heightened by its regret that at least three claims for penalties were waved away by referee Chris Beath. The most obvious incident came in injury time when Sydney captain Alex Brosque was tripped by a defender inside the penalty box.

Beath is reported to have apologized to Sydney coach Graham Arnold after seeing replays of the incident, admitting he should have awarded the spot kick.

Brosque remonstrated with Beath, who told him neither he nor his assistants saw the incident at the time.

"There was enough sound to hear there was contact," Brosque said. "In the 93rd minute, whenever it was, a big decision like that is always going to be tough for a referee. But the good thing is once they see the replay, they'll know they got it wrong."

The win moved Western Sydney comfortably inside the top six.

"In all aspects of the game we more than matched Sydney," coach Tony Popovic said.

Defeat reduced Sydney's lead to nine points, and second-placed Melbourne Victory have the chance to trim it further when they face ninth-placed Central Coast on Sunday.

Melbourne City is six points behind the Victory in third place after a 5-1 win over Wellington in New Zealand.

Brisbane had a chance to move into third but was held by Perth to 2-2, staying in fourth place on goal differential. Perth, two points back in fifth place, retain a chance of a top-four finish.

Defending champion Adelaide beat Newcastle 1-0, a confidence boost ahead of its Asian Champions League clash with Japan's Gamba Osaka on Wednesday.