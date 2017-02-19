Lincoln 1st non-league team in FA Cup last 8 since 1914

BURNLEY, England (AP) " Lincoln became the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in more than a century by beating Premier League side Burnley 1-0 with an 89th-minute goal on Saturday.

Sean Raggett scored the most famous goal in Lincoln's 133-year history, with his close-range header at the far post adjudged to have crossed the line before Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton clawed the ball away.

Having already eliminated second-tier League Championship teams Ipswich and Brighton on its remarkable run to the last 16, fifth-tier Lincoln ousted a top-flight club that held runaway Premier League leader Chelsea to a draw only last weekend.

Eighty-one places separate Burnley and Lincoln in English soccer's pyramid but there was no obvious difference between the sides on a chilly day at Turf Moor.

The last non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals was Queens Park Rangers in 1914.

Lincoln was playing in the last 16 for the first time in 130 years

Another non-league team, Sutton, hosts Arsenal in a fifth-round match on Monday. Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester and Middlesbrough take on lower-league opposition later Saturday.