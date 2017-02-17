Juventus beats Palermo 4-1 to go 10 points clear in Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) " Paulo Dybala orchestrated his former side's destruction as Juventus beat relegation-threatened Palermo 4-1 to move 10 points clear in Serie A on Friday.

Dybala, who also hit the post, scored two and set up another against the side that brought him to Italy from Argentina.

Juventus, which is marching towards an unprecedented sixth successive Serie A title, extended its lead over second-placed Roma, which hosts Torino on Sunday.

The result also extended Juve's Serie A record to 29 consecutive home wins and leaves it full of confidence ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 match against Porto.

Palermo remained 18th, eight points from safety.

Dybala spent three seasons at Palermo before moving to Juventus for 32 million euros (then $36 million) in 2015 and he clearly still has a lot of affection for the Sicilian side.

The 23-year-old Dybala almost scored in the fifth minute but saw his free kick come off the left post.

Juventus did take the lead eight minutes later when Gonzalo Higuain got on the end of a free kick and, although he was denied by Palermo goalkeeper Josip Posavec, Claudio Marchisio fired the rebound into the roof of the net.

Dybala was successful with a free kick five minutes from halftime, curling it into the top right corner.

Higuain moved top of the goalscoring charts with his 19th league goal of the season shortly after the hour mark, deftly chipping the ball over Posavec and in off the base of the left post after a delightful through ball from Dybala.

Higuain has scored one more goal than Roma forward Edin Dzeko and two more than Torino's Andrea Belotti. He has also just two fewer than the entire Palermo team.

Higuain returned the favor for his Argentina teammate in the 89th. He stole the ball off Palermo defender Edoardo Goldaniga and raced downfield before unselfishly backheeling it toward Dybala, who drilled it into the bottom right corner.

Ivaylo Chochev headed in Palermo's consolation in stoppage time.