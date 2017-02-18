FA charges Bournemouth for breaching anti-doping rules

LONDON (AP) " Bournemouth is the latest target of the English Football Association's anti-doping crackdown after being charged with breaching regulations.

The Premier League club is accused of failing to keep the governing body informed on the location of their players in order to facilitate drug-testing.

Manchester City was fined 35,000 pounds ($44,000) on Thursday for failing to ensure that information about players' whereabouts was accurate three times a year.

The FA requires teams to provide the times of training sessions and home addresses of players or other addresses where the team is staying overnight.