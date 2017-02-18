5:26am Sat 18 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man City forward Gabriel Jesus could be out for season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says forward Gabriel Jesus may not play again this season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has undergone surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot and could be sidelined for up to three months.

Gabriel Jesus has made a big impact since joining City in January, but he fractured a metatarsal during Monday's Premier League victory at Bournemouth.

He is now in Barcelona recovering from Thursday's operation.

Guardiola says "it was good, really good. Now it is important he makes a good recovery. He comes back when he is fit, I don't know, at the end of the season or next season."

City is second in the Premier League.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 18 Feb 2017 06:20:21 Processing Time: 38ms