Last-place Pescara rehires Zdenek Zeman as coach

PESCARA, Italy (AP) " Zdenek Zeman was rehired as coach of last-place Serie A club Pescara on Friday, five years after guiding the team to the Serie B title with a record number of goals.

"I returned because I owe something to Pescara," Zeman said. "I don't want this team to finish the season as the worst squad in Europe."

After winning only one of its 24 matches in its return to the top division, Pescara is 14 points from safety with 14 matches remaining.

The 69-year-old Czech coach replaces Massimo Oddo, who was fired Tuesday following a 5-3 loss to Torino.

In 2011-12, Pescara scored a Serie B-record 90 goals in 42 games under Zeman with a team that featured current Italy internationals Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti.

Known for his all-out attacking style and 4-3-3 formation, Zeman has coached a long list of clubs in Serie A, including Foggia, Lazio, Roma, Napoli, Lecce and Cagliari. His most recent job was with Lugano in Switzerland.