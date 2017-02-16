Klinsmann's son likely to start in goal for US U20 team

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former Germany and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann, likely will be the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. when qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup starts this weekend.

Klinsmann, who turns 20 in April, will probably start, U.S. Under-20 coach Tab Ramos said on a conference call on Thursday.

At the CONCACAF qualifying tournament in Costa Rica, the U.S. opens against Panama on Saturday, plays Haiti three days later, and closes the first round against St. Kitts and Nevis on Feb. 24.

The Under-20 World Cup opens on May 20 in South Korea.

Jurgen Klinsmann helped West Germany win the 1990 World Cup and Germany the 1996 European Championship, then moved to California in 1998 to live with his American wife. He coached Germany at the 2006 World Cup and the U.S. at the 2014 tournament, then was fired in November after the Americans opened the final round of 2018 qualifying with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica.