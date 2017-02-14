All White Chris Wood scores again for Leeds United

Chris Wood has continued his incredible goal-scoring run of form, scoring again as Leeds United claimed a 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

The Kiwi striker got on the scoresheet in the 28th minute for his 19th goal of the Championship season, and eighth in 2017 alone.

It is that type of form which won him the Championship Player of the Month award in January, and has helped Leeds jump into the top five as they push for promotion back into the Premier League.

CHRIS WOOD WITH HIS 7856th GOAL OF THE SEASON. — ThePositiveLeedsFan (@PositiveLufcFan) February 14, 2017

Can Chris Wood be my Valentine lol — Wedgeman Simon (@miniminter) February 14, 2017

Wood is next in action when Leeds face Ipswich on Sunday.

- NZ Herald