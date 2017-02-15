CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals in Arlington, Pasadena

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) " The semifinals of this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played in Arlington, Texas, on July 22 and at Pasadena, California, the following day.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday that quarterfinal doubleheaders will be played at Philadelphia on July 19 and at Glendale, Arizona, the next day. CONCACAF announced first-round sites in December and said earlier this month the final will be at Santa Clara, California, on July 26.

The 12-nation tournament opens July 7 at Harrison, New Jersey. The group stage schedule will be announced March 7.

The United States is in Group B, defending champion Mexico is in Group C and Honduras is in Group A. The field also includes Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, French Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique and Panama. The final spot will be determined by a playoff between Haiti and Nicaragua in March.