Football: All Whites to play Northern Ireland

The All Whites have added another fixture to their Confederations Cup build-up, playing Northern Ireland in an international friendly in Belfast in June.

The game will be played Windsor Park on Saturday June 3(NZT) and will boost both teams' preparations as they gear up for important games that month.

New Zealand are set to compete in the Confederations Cup in Russia on June 17th while

Northern Ireland face a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on June 10.

Northern Ireland is ranked 35th in the world while the All Whites sit at 111th.

The friendly announcement follows hot on the heels of confirmation of a New Zealand match against Belarus in Minsk announced last week.

They will play on June 12 at a venue yet to be named, and five days later the All Whites will open their Confederations Cup campaign against hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg.

New Zealand also face Mexico in Sochi on June 21 before finishing their pool A matches against Portugal on June 24.

- NZ Herald