Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro soccer stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo has confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside its stadium, the same venue used for athletics at the Olympics.
The club and police identified the dead man as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1.
Many police in Rio are going unpaid or being paid late, with reports of crime soaring in a deeply divided city.
Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.
