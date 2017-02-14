2:42am Tue 14 February
Dortmund agrees to keep 25,000-capacity south stand empty

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) " Borussia Dortmund has accepted a sanction for trouble caused by some of its fans and will keep its 24,454-capacity south stand empty for its next Bundesliga game at home.

The club says its agreement to also pay a 100,000 euro ($106,000) fine is "based on our conviction that it is neither possible nor meaningful to hold a debate on a 'reasonable,' 'necessary,' 'appropriate,' or 'perspicacious' punishment from a legal perspective in the current emotionally charged atmosphere."

The German soccer federation asked for the sanction to be imposed for banners and insults against Leipzig on Feb. 4 as well as previous disturbances against Mainz, Hoffenheim, and the away game in Leipzig.

Dortmund already had a suspended sanction of a partial closure of the south stand at its Westfalenstadion following previous misdemeanors.

