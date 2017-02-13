Cristiane to move to Chinese club Changchun Zhuoyue in June

BEIJING (AP) " Brazil forward Cristiane is heading to China, the latest big-name player to move to the country as it tries to increase its profile in world soccer.

Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue general manager Liu You says the 31-year-old Cristiane will join the northeastern Chinese club from Paris Saint-Germain on June 30. He says terms of the deal are confidential.

Chinese media reported that the club said Cristiane would become the highest paid female soccer player in the world, without disclosing details.

The club, based in the capital of Jilin province, was third in the Chinese Women's Super League last year.

China recently has been spending heavily to bring in international stars in the men's game and build up its soccer infrastructure.