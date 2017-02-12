11:01am Mon 13 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time " after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes " with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK " which drew 0-0 at Xanthi " and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.

Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.

In Sunday's most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 13 Feb 2017 11:48:45 Processing Time: 35ms