Portugal: Porto wins at Guimares to remain on Benfica's tail

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " FC Porto's fifth win in a row kept it in second place at one point behind leader Benfica in the Portuguese league on Saturday.

Tinquinho Soares opened the scoring at Guimaraes in the 36th minute and Diogo Jota sealed the 2-0 result with five minutes left.

Guimaraes was left in fifth place.

Elsewhere, Estoril beat Pacos Ferreira 2-1, Feirense won at Tondela 1-0, and Chaves drew at Setubal 0-0.

Benfica beat Arouca 3-0 on Friday.