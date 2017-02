Football Ferns coach Tony Readings has named a well balanced team to play in the Cyprus Cup next month.

As well as naming veterans like Abby Erceg, Amber Hearn and Ria Percival, Readings has given three players their first call up to the national squad.

They are goalkeeper Anna Leat, midfielder Malia Steinmetz and forward Martine Puketapu.

The world number 19 Football Ferns will play the one placed higher ranked Korea Republic as well as the lower ranked Scotland and Austria.

- Radio Sport