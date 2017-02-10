1:21am Fri 10 February
Inter appeals against 2-match bans for Icardi and Perisic

MILAN (AP) " Inter has appealed against two-match bans for captain Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

Both forwards were sanctioned after Inter Milan's 1-0 loss at Juventus on Sunday.

Perisic was sent off for dissent in stoppage time, while Icardi made comments to the referee at the end of the game and kicked the ball away.

They are due to miss Inter's upcoming Serie A matches against Empoli and Bologna.

