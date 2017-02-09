Udinese youngster Gnoukouri sidelined with heart problem

UDINE, Italy (AP) " Udinese youngster Assane Gnoukouri, who is on loan from Inter Milan, has been sidelined after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Udinese said on Wednesday that tests performed in the past few days detected the condition and that the midfielder will not be able to resume sporting activity for the next three months.

The 20-year-old Gnoukouri joined at the end of last month and has yet to make his debut for Udinese.

Gnoukouri, an Ivory Coast Under-23 international, made his Serie A debut as an 18-year-old for Inter, under then coach Roberto Mancini.