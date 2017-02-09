Qatar spending $680m a week ahead of 2022 World Cup

Qatar is spending more than NZ$680m a week on infrastructure to ready the Arab country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The total spend will reach an estimated NZ$273b (US$200b), which includes airports, roads, rail, hospitals and football stadiums.

12 stadiums were originally set to host matches for the 2022 event, nine of which needing to be built, including the 86,000 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium which will host the opening game and the final. It is expected the number of stadiums to be reduced to nine but to budget cuts.

Despite that Qatar's finance minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi told journalists spending will be at around NZ$680m a week for the next three to four years.

"We are spending close to US$500m (NZ$684m) per week on capital projects," he told journalists.

"And this will carry on for the next three to four years to achieve our goal and objective of really getting the country ready for 2022."

Emadi said that counted for total infrastructure and believes everything will be ready well before the first game on November 21, 2022.

"90 percent of the 2022 contracts have already been awarded," added Emadi.

"That doesn't mean the stadiums only, we are talking about highways, rail, ports, airports, those are really underway, even hospitals and everything."

He added: "We are really giving ourselves a good chance of delivering things on time and we don't want to get in a place that we start painting while people are coming to the country."

Last month New Zealander Zac Cox died while working on the build of Doha's Khalifa Stadium. It was the second death in a matter of months fuelling fresh controversy over preparations for the FIFA tournament.

In 2016, Amnesty raised the alarm about conditions for workers refurbishing the stadium, and accused Qatar of using forced labour and putting profit before safety.

It followed previous reports in 2015 of some 1200 workers who died building the stadiums in Qatar for the World Cup.

