Football: All Whites to play Belarus

The All Whites will face Belarus in a friendly ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup in June.

New Zealand have never before played Belarus, known as the White Wings, a side currently ranked 74th in the world.

They will play on June 12 at a venue yet to be named, according to the Belarus Football Association. Five days later the All Whites will open their Confederations Cup campaign against hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg.

New Zealand also face Mexico in Sochi on June 21 before finishing their pool A matches against Portugal on June 24.