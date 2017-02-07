Messi, Suarez finish off Atletico, Barca reaches Copa final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez teamed up again to send Barcelona to a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final after a combative 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday that saw three players sent off.

Suarez fired in a rebound from Messi's shot to put Barcelona ahead, but the Uruguay striker will miss the final after being dismissed for a second booking in the 90th minute of a game that helped his team to a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Suarez scored two minutes before halftime after Messi had dribbled through Atletico's defense and forced goalkeeper Miguel Moya to make a save.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto was the first player to be sent off after collecting a second yellow card with more than half an hour remaining. Atletico was reduced to 10 men shortly afterward following Yannick Carrasco's second booking.

Messi almost added a second goal in the 77th with a free kick that rattled the crossbar.

Moments after Kevin Gameiro had sent a penalty kick over the bar, the Atletico substitute striker equalized from Antoine Griezmann's pass in the 83rd to add some drama to the finale.

Atletico hemmed Barcelona into its area but couldn't find an equalizer.

Last week, Messi and Suarez each scored a goal to earn a 2-1 first-leg win at Atletico's Vicente Calderon.

Barcelona has won Spain's domestic cup for the past two seasons and holds a record of 28 Copa del Rey trophies.

The defending champions will face either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final. Celta visits Alaves in the other semifinal on Wednesday after they drew 0-0 in their first leg.