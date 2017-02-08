9:08am Wed 8 February
Bobby Wood sends Hamburger SV into German Cup quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) " American forward Bobby Wood sealed Hamburger SV's progress to the German Cup quarterfinals with the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Cologne on Tuesday.

Wood intercepted a wayward pass from Pawel Olkowski in midfield, sprinted forward and played a one-two with Gideon Jung before staying cool in front of Cologne 'keeper Thomas Kessler to score with 15 minutes remaining.

Hamburg's Luca Waldschmidt had hit the post a minute before.

Jung got the home side off to a flying start in the fifth minute but Cologne came close to equalizing through Anthony Modeste.

Fourth-tier Astoria Walldorf equalized late through Marcel Carl to take its match with second-division Arminia Bielefeld to extra time.

Defending champion Bayern Munich was hosting Wolfsburg later Tuesday, with Borussia Moenchengladbach welcoming second-division Greuther Fuerth.

